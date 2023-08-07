Arizona had its fifth practice on Monday with many different positional drills, 7-on-7, as well as had its first of 11-on-11's that weren't strictly in the red zone.

Although the Wildcats weren’t going full contact due to them still not being in full pads, there were clear sets and alignments seen, with a multitude of different faces rotating in and out throughout.

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll, redshirt junior center Josh Baker and redshirt senior Sam Langi all had a chance to speak to reporters following Monday’s practice to talk about the offensive line unit and it’s progression so far throughout fall camp.

Here are five takeaways from Carroll and the player’s press conferences: