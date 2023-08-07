Five takeaways: Brennan Carroll and players press conference
Arizona had its fifth practice on Monday with many different positional drills, 7-on-7, as well as had its first of 11-on-11's that weren't strictly in the red zone.
Although the Wildcats weren’t going full contact due to them still not being in full pads, there were clear sets and alignments seen, with a multitude of different faces rotating in and out throughout.
Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll, redshirt junior center Josh Baker and redshirt senior Sam Langi all had a chance to speak to reporters following Monday’s practice to talk about the offensive line unit and it’s progression so far throughout fall camp.
Here are five takeaways from Carroll and the player’s press conferences:
Freshman lineman Raymond Pulido’s progression in camp
Initially flipping from Alabama to Arizona as a four-star recruit, the Wildcats have had high hopes for true freshman lineman Raymond Pulido. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Pulido has so far lived up to the hype, earning the starting right guard spot after the first practice. The California native has impressed not only his coaches but other veterans on the line as well.
“For a young guy to have that much technicality and that much knowledge off the bat, plus his size is incredible and it’s awesome to be have that opportunity for him to come play with us,” Baker said.
