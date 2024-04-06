Five takeaways: Bobby Wade and players press conference
Arizona football wrapped up its second week of spring practice on Saturday at Arizona Stadium, Day six of practice included an interception by junior cornerback Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, an acrobatic touchdown grab by freshman receiver Brandon Phelps and a tacke for loss by junior nickel back DJ Warnell.
Following the practice, UA wide receivers coach Bobby Wade, along with wide receivers AJ Jones, Kevin Green Jr. and Montana Lemonious-Craig spoke to the media to discuss the progression of the receiving unit thus far.
Here are five takeaways from the press conferences:
Wide receivers excited about expanded rotation in the offense
As head coach Brent Brennan noted Thursday, he is expecting six to seven wide receivers to rotate in and out come the season as opposed to just the same three players that played the whole game last season.
When asked about their thoughts on this expanded opportunity, the receiving unit, two of which were not part of the rotation last season, seemed amped up.
"It sounds great," Jones said. "To get an opportunity to play more, it sounds good."
