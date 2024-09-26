Five takeaways: Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd Wednesday press conference
With college basketball season looming in the distance, Arizona basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd returned speak with the media amid the program's first season as a member of the Big 12 conference.
As excitement starts to amp up for the 2024 campaign Lloyd shared updates on where the Wildcats have progressed throughout the off-season, especially about coach and player growth among the team.
Here are the five takeaways from the press conference.
Significant growth from Anthony Dell'Orso
Even though Arizona was able to return guards Caleb Love, along with KJ Lewis and Jaden Bradley, Lloyd expressed his enthusiasm for the new season and some of the additions to that room.
Particularly with the addition of standout guard Anthony Dell'Orso.
Dell'Orso joined the Wildcats after transferring from Campbell, where he played from 2022-2023 and enjoyed a productive year last season scoring 19.5 points per game along with an average of 6.47 rebounds.
"He's going to be a real impact player for us," Lloyd said. "He's got incredible skill, you know he's a winner and so we're counting on him to play a major role on this team."
Following strong summer and fall outings in practice Lloyd is very eager to see how Dell'Orso will contribute to this year's team.
