We are officially just three days away from the season opener for Arizona when it takes on New Mexico at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina along with linebacker Jacob Manu and defensive backs Gunner Maldonado and Treydan Stukes spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon to look ahead to the matchup with the Lobos.

Here are five takeaways from what they had to say in the final day of media availability with the players until Saturday.