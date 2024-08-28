Five Takeaways: Arizona defense preparing for New Mexico in Week 1
We are officially just three days away from the season opener for Arizona when it takes on New Mexico at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina along with linebacker Jacob Manu and defensive backs Gunner Maldonado and Treydan Stukes spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon to look ahead to the matchup with the Lobos.
Here are five takeaways from what they had to say in the final day of media availability with the players until Saturday.
The challenges of facing a mobile quarterback
New Mexico QB Devon Dampier ran for 34 yards and a touchdown in his team's season opener against Montana State. He ran for 328 yards and four touchdowns on the ground last year.
That will be another challenge for the Arizona defense this weekend as the latest version of the UA defense is rolled out Saturday night.
"You got to be prepared for his legs," Stukes said. "They can do read options and he can pull if we give him a read to pull (the football). ... You got to keep your eyes on them and you got to keep your pass rush lanes so that you're not giving big gaps for him to break through and scramble."
Manu spent his weekend watching the Lobos
