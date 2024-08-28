PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5GNlNSUDU0VlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Five Takeaways: Arizona defense preparing for New Mexico in Week 1

New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier presents some unique challenges for the Wildcats.
New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier presents some unique challenges for the Wildcats. (Brian Losness | USA Today Sports)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

We are officially just three days away from the season opener for Arizona when it takes on New Mexico at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina along with linebacker Jacob Manu and defensive backs Gunner Maldonado and Treydan Stukes spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon to look ahead to the matchup with the Lobos.

Here are five takeaways from what they had to say in the final day of media availability with the players until Saturday.

The challenges of facing a mobile quarterback

New Mexico QB Devon Dampier ran for 34 yards and a touchdown in his team's season opener against Montana State. He ran for 328 yards and four touchdowns on the ground last year.

That will be another challenge for the Arizona defense this weekend as the latest version of the UA defense is rolled out Saturday night.

"You got to be prepared for his legs," Stukes said. "They can do read options and he can pull if we give him a read to pull (the football). ... You got to keep your eyes on them and you got to keep your pass rush lanes so that you're not giving big gaps for him to break through and scramble."

Manu spent his weekend watching the Lobos

