Five takeaways: Arizona defense Wednesday press conference (West Virginia)

The Arizona defense continues to be ravaged by injuries this season and starting linebacker Jacob Manu is the latest player out for the season as announced by Brent Brennan on Monday. He also announced that Gunner Maldonado is expected to undergo surgery soon and will continue to be sidelined because of it.

Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's press conference with defensive coordinator Duane Akina along with Genesis Smith and Owen Goss as the Wildcats look to figure out a way to have success despite being shorthanded.