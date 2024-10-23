Five takeaways: Arizona defense Wednesday press conference (West Virginia)

The Arizona defense continues to be ravaged by injuries this season and starting linebacker Jacob Manu is the latest player out for the season as announced by Brent Brennan on Monday. He also announced that Gunner Maldonado is expected to undergo surgery soon and will continue to be sidelined because of it.
Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's press conference with defensive coordinator Duane Akina along with Genesis Smith and Owen Goss as the Wildcats look to figure out a way to have success despite being shorthanded.
Arizona players focused on staying in the moment
It has been a rough stretch these past few games with losses against Texas Tech, BYU and Colorado following the upset road win over Utah. Now under .500 at 3-4 on the season, these are the moments when Arizona will look to stay strong as a team and remain focused on the current week and upcoming matchup.
"Coach Brennan talks about 1-0, just win today, and that's how we stay focused," Goss said. "You can't live in the past and you can't live in the future. We're here, win today, win each rep and that stacks itself throughout the week and hopefully if you win each day, eventually we'll win Saturday."