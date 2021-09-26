Five big things: Arizona shows progress despite lopsided outcome in Oregon
Arizona is not about playing the moral victory game, but Saturday's loss to No. 3 Oregon certainly can give the Wildcats something to build on heading into their bye week. The final score of 41-19 didn't show it, but the game was much closer than most outside observers expected.
UA trailed by less than a touchdown heading into the fourth quarter Saturday night at Autzen Stadium despite numerous miscues on the offensive side of the ball. The Wildcats shut out Oregon, 9-0, in the third quarter before the Ducks responded with 17 unanswered points to close out the game.
Arizona's performance was far from perfect, but coming off a loss to NAU in Week 3 it was a sign of progress for the Wildcats and head coach Jedd Fisch. Here is a look at some of our biggest takeaways from UA's 16th-straight defeat.
Arizona has found its permanent QB
Arizona's search for a starting quarterback is over. After Saturday's loss Fisch announced that Jordan McCloud will remain in place as the starter at the position moving forward barring an injury. The transfer from USF sparked the Wildcats in the fourth quarter of their loss to NAU as he led a late touchdown drive that nearly allowed UA to tie that game. It earned him the start Saturday night on the road against the top team in the Pac-12, and he had the offense in a rhythm for a lot of the evening.
His performance did not come without negatives, however, as he nearly broke a school record with five interceptions, but he led a balanced attack for the Wildcats on a night when the team racked up 435 total yards.
McCloud finished the night 21-35 with 233 yards passing, a touchdown pass plus 64 yards on the ground. Arizona's offense has not looked as settled in as it did Saturday night at any other point in the season under either of the other starting quarterbacks, Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer.
"I don't know how many plays we ran today, but I feel like we called a lot of plays," Fisch said of McCloud's performance. "And, that's a lot of repetitions that he took. I wasn't gonna take him out, and not let him finish the game. I wanted him to feel it. I wanted him to understand, so that if we call that play again he understands what caused that interception and how he can improve upon it."
Fisch says that Cruz will serve as the team's backup until Plummer is able to return to 100% after suffering a shoulder injury in the loss to the Lumberjacks. After that Cruz and Plummer will battle for the backup role.
