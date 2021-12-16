FB NEWS: Pac-12 football schedule released, Arizona to open against Cal

Arizona's 2022 football schedule was made official Thursday. We already knew the teams heading into the day, but now the Pac-12 has released the dates those games will take place.

The Wildcats will have three sets of back-to-back home games, including the final two matchups of the season. There is only one guaranteed Friday game at this point, though the TV partners could decide to change that and move additional games to Friday or Thursday before the start of the season.

Right now, the only Friday matchup is the Territorial Cup game against Arizona State, which will take place on the Friday after Thanksgiving instead of Saturday.

Arguably the two best opportunities for Arizona to win games in Pac-12 play will begin the conference schedule with UA going to Cal (Sept. 24) to open the league slate followed by a home game against Colorado (Oct. 1).

The Wildcats have a difficult stretch late in October with a home game against USC on Oct. 29 followed by road matchups against Utah and UCLA the following weeks. However, that stretch will be preceded by Arizona's bye week.

Arizona will wrap up the season with two home games after finishing the regular season this year on the road over the final two matchups. UA will host Washington State before playing host to ASU in the regular season finale.

The Wildcats are coming off a 1-11 season in the first year under head coach Jedd Fisch. UA signed over 20 players Wednesday in what was the first National Signing Day with the program for Fisch and his staff.

The challenges in Year 2 will come quickly as the Wildcats will open the season with a road matchup against San Diego State, which UA 38-14 this season in Tucson. The Aztecs have gone on to have an 11-2 season and will play in the Frisco Bowl next week.

That will be followed by home games against SEC opponent Mississippi State and FCS powerhouse program North Dakota State. The Bison are currently ranked No. 2 in the FCS playoffs and will take on James Madison in the semifinals Friday.

Arizona will once again not play Stanford or Oregon State this season because of the conference's imbalanced schedule.