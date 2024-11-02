Everything Brent Brennan said following Arizona's 56-12 loss to UCF

Arizona receiver Jeremiah Patterson is tackled by UCF defenders in Saturday's game in Orlando. (Photo by Kevin Kolczynski | Associated Press)

Arizona will head back home from across the country having lost its fifth consecutive game following a lopsided 56-12 defeat at the hands of UCF in Orlando on Saturday. The Wildcats never found any kind of offensive rhythm in the rout, and the defense had issues slowing down the potent Knights offense that finished the game with over 600 total yards.

After the game, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke with reporters about the loss and called the performance "unacceptable" for his team that now sits at 3-6 on the season and 1-5 in Big 12 play. Here is the full transcript of everything Brennan said following the loss for UA.

Opening statement

A really hard day out there on the football field. Credit to Central Florida and coach Malzahn and that staff. They got after us in all three phases. I mean, it's just totally unacceptable. And, we need to coach better. We need to go through everything and get back to finding how we can execute in all three phases and play some clean football, because we did not do that tonight in any way. I think we have great coaches. I think we have great kids on this team, and I think they'll be diligent in the process of getting right. We got two weeks to get ready for another good opponent in the Big 12. And so hopefully the bye will be a good thing for our football team to evaluate every aspect of what we're doing, and our players will get a chance to go to work. And, we can start to hopefully fix it, and that's where we're going to start. We need to play better, it's that simple.

Discussing how UCF was able to get out to such a big lead

I think the turnover hurt. The rain hit, and so we have that early turnover on that second possession that led to points for them. I thought that was part of it, a big momentum swing there. And then, our inability to effectively move the football consistently ended up having our defense out there on the field too much, and I think that that played a major role in that.

On Quali Conley's early fumble

So that's the hard thing, because Quali's played for us for two years and last week was his first fumble. So I trust Quali, and Quali has been a good player for us all season. He knows he needs to hold onto the darn ball.

Discussing the impact of the Hail Mary at the end of the first half

I think that was definitely a really crushing blow at that moment. That's one of those plays that you practice and you rep, and it's so hard to duplicate on game day, but I think we're going to look at that and everyone's going to agree that we can play it better. But yeah, that was obviously a huge plan in the game, and a huge play for just how the game felt.

On dealing with UCF running back RJ Harvey

Obviously, he was a problem. He's a great player, and they did a nice job scheming it up. I do think we had a chance with some missed tackles. And so that's something, another thing, that we can evaluate as a football team, just that part of it. I think that showed up, it showed up. We lost we lost the edge a couple times there, and we missed tackles in space, and that's something that we need to do better.

On if he believes Tacario Davis got pushed on the Hail Mary play

I need to see it, and you probably saw it better than I did. You know what I mean? I saw it in real time, and I haven't seen it since.

Discussing the struggles with the running game, which netted just 5 yards on Saturday

Like I said at the beginning of this press conference, it's unacceptable across the board. So, we have to really dig into that and see what we're doing schematically. Are we giving our players the best chance to effectively run the football? And that's personnel, that's scheme, that's coaching, that's all of it. But, it starts with us as coaches, and we have to give ourselves a chance to be more effective running the football.

On UCF's offensive production behind a new starting quarterback

I think anytime that that kind of number shows up in the scoreboard in total yards, that's a negative for your football team. That's the harsh reality that we all have to deal with. Obviously, they were balanced. I thought the quarterback played really well. His legs were a factor, and he hit some big throws. And so, like I said, we have a lot to fix.

Discussing the production of Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan and Chris Hunter

I think those three kids were warriors. I think Noah stands in there and battles every game, and every game he gives us a chance. I just have so much respect for all three of those guys. It's awesome to see Chris Hunter start to elevate. That's something that we've been kind of talking about and waiting for, and so we're encouraged by that. And then I think T-Mac is just a fantastic player, and being creative with finding ways to get him the football when people are pushing coverage to him, or heating up the quarterback and making it difficult for us to get the ball to him. We have to find a way to get him a football because he's too dynamic. He's too great of a player for us not to do that.

On the challenge of facing UCF's defense

We knew coming into it that they had a really good defensive front. Like, we thought that all along. And I think some of that stuff, like the change in coordinators and some of those conversations for them going into it, we were trying to figure out is that gonna look the same? Is it gonna look different? But they did a great job, and the defensive line was a problem all day.

Discussing whether or not the changes for UCF this week threw off the Wildcats

I don't know. I need to spend a little more time. I just saw it in real time, and so obviously that's something that we're going to spend a lot of time doing tonight and tomorrow.

On what has impacted the defense's production in recent games

That's a good question. I don't know that I have a great answer for that. I think not having Jacob Manu impacts the game. He's just such a great player, but also an emotional leader. Also, at the end of the day, it's our job as coaches to put our players in a position where they can make plays and execute the defense right or execute the offense. It doesn't matter what phase we're in, it's our job to make sure they're in the right spot.

Discussing where the team goes from here with three games left following the bye week

Like I said at the beginning, we're going into a bye week. So, it's a great opportunity for us to evaluate every aspect of our program, starting with our coaching, starting with our scheme, like how we're putting our players in position on game day, and then also to dive into some of those fundamental things with our football team. Tackling, blocking, like some simple stuff that we did not do effectively today.

On the mood of the team and his feelings about the group

I love this team because they come to work every day, and I think the hardest part is that I feel like I'm letting them down. Because I love how they show up to work every week, and they're great kids. And I believe in our coaching staff, and I believe in these players, and we have to really dig in these next two weeks and give us a chance to play better football.

Discussing the message to fans questioning the coaching staff at this stage