RECAP: Arizona demolished in disastrous road loss to UCF

It was a four-game losing skid for Arizona (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) when it came to Orlando needing a win to right the ship of a once promising season and set itself in a good position to earn a bowl game.
However, UCF (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) clearly demonstrated in the game that it needed it way more as it bounced the Wildcats out of the Bounce House from start to finish with a 56-12 blowout win and remains undefeated in it's eighth annual Space Game.
“It is just totally unacceptable,” head coach Brent Brennan said. “We need to coach better, and we need to go through everything.”
On the first drive it looked like Arizona might have a shot as UCF drove down the field and missed a field goal.
Though, that was the last time the Wildcats saw any life in the game as they went three-and-out on their opening drive and the Knights proceeded to score seven touchdowns on the next seven drives.
There weren't many bright spots at all in this game for Arizona as one could imagine but quarterback Noah Fifita did his best with no run game and a defense that couldn't get any stops or plays.
Fifita threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns while completing 73% of his passes in an effort that looks good on paper but with the game script it just could never be enough.
If there was one play to sum of the season Arizona has endured, it is definitely the Hail Mary that Dylan Rizk completed in his first career start that eliminated all of the little momentum the Cats picked up.
“That was definitely a really crushing blow at that moment,” Brennan said. “We’re going to look at that and everyone’s going to agree that we can play it better.”
It's hard to really put the blame on one specific area or person when it comes to the defense as the injuries are obvious with the impact that they have had on the field.
However, that was easily the worst display of defense Arizona has trotted out in 2024 and it simply has to be better if this team has any aspirations of winning.
UCF played a complete football game getting massive defensive plays to keep Arizona's offense cold all game and then the offense made the undermanned Wildcat defense pay.
“We knew coming into it that (UCF) had a really good defensive front,” Brennan said. “I think some of that stuff… you know the change in coordinators and some of those conversations for them… they did a great job and the defensive line was a problem all day.”
The Knights had their way accumulating 602 total yards and 56 points on offense and in fact at the top of the second quarter UCF was up 21-0 with 200 yards more of offense than the Cats had.
“Anytime that that kind of number shows up on the score board and total yards, that’s a negative for your football team,” Brennan said. “That’s the harsh reality we all have to deal with. We have a lot to fix.”
The moment that really put the game out of reach was when punter Michael Salgado-Medina punted the ball all the way to the 1-yard line where UCF answered with a 12 play, 99-yard drive to score and go up three touchdowns.
Penalties killed Arizona once more which has been a story in almost every game as the Wildcats were charged 10 calls for 100 yards.
Absolutely nothing went UA's way and once again the coaching staff will be questioned for how the team's talent has translated on the field.
Arizona's bowl season is effectively finished as the Cats would need to run the table to earn eligibility and the performance on the field hasn't given much hope that a turnaround that significant will be possible.
“We’re going into a bye week, so it’s a great opportunity for us to evaluate every aspect of our program,” Brennan said. “Starting with our coaching. Starting with our scheme, how we’re putting our players in position on game day.”
It's a tough time for Arizona as the season churns itself into mediocrity with three games remaining and the team will enter a bye week before playing again Nov. 15th for an 8:15 p.m. (MST) kick taking on Houston (3-5, 2-3 Big 12) at home who is currently wrapping things up against No. 17 Kansas State.
Video provided courtesy of Arizona Athletics
