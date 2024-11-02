RECAP: Arizona demolished in disastrous road loss to UCF

It was a four-game losing skid for Arizona (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) when it came to Orlando needing a win to right the ship of a once promising season and set itself in a good position to earn a bowl game.

However, UCF (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) clearly demonstrated in the game that it needed it way more as it bounced the Wildcats out of the Bounce House from start to finish with a 56-12 blowout win and remains undefeated in it's eighth annual Space Game.

“It is just totally unacceptable,” head coach Brent Brennan said. “We need to coach better, and we need to go through everything.”

On the first drive it looked like Arizona might have a shot as UCF drove down the field and missed a field goal.

Though, that was the last time the Wildcats saw any life in the game as they went three-and-out on their opening drive and the Knights proceeded to score seven touchdowns on the next seven drives.

There weren't many bright spots at all in this game for Arizona as one could imagine but quarterback Noah Fifita did his best with no run game and a defense that couldn't get any stops or plays.

Fifita threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns while completing 73% of his passes in an effort that looks good on paper but with the game script it just could never be enough.

If there was one play to sum of the season Arizona has endured, it is definitely the Hail Mary that Dylan Rizk completed in his first career start that eliminated all of the little momentum the Cats picked up.

“That was definitely a really crushing blow at that moment,” Brennan said. “We’re going to look at that and everyone’s going to agree that we can play it better.”