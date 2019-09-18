Arizona's win over Texas Tech Saturday night was the result of a group effort, but it's hard to argue against the importance of the defense's performance in the 28-14 victory. Defensive coordinator Marcel Yates' group held what was a top-10 offense to just two touchdowns in the game and only one of those scores came through the air.

The Red Raiders went into the game with one of the more potent passing offenses in the country, but Arizona's secondary proved to be up for the challenge. One of the players who had a standout performance was redshirt junior Lorenzo Burns who had arguably his best game with the Wildcats.

Burns has continued to settle into his role this year after two seasons as the starting boundary cornerback for the Wildcats. Last year he missed a couple games because of injury, but he was still able to put up solid stats. Where the growth has come in his game is not on the every-down type of plays but rather the big moments when a pass is thrown in his direction.

Last season the California native had some issues making a play on the ball when it was in the air and it resulted in a season without an interception after having five picks the previous year. This season he already has two interceptions and is on pace to break his own personal record for pass breakups. Back in the 2017 season he had 12 pass breakups and through three games this year he already has half that number.

Three of those came in the game against Texas Tech Saturday night.

The UA cornerback unit has been the most consistent piece of the defense up to this point in the season and Burns has been a big part of that success.

"Our corners have played very, very hard and well," UA head coach Kevin Sumlin said after Saturday's game. "When you're on an island, like they've been sometimes, that happens. That's part of the business. I thought we did enough today to mix up the coverage, give them help at times and play a little bit more zone."