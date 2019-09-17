Bye week reset: Arizona's top 5 offensive players ... so far
Arizona is now into its second bye week and the natural reset point for the start of the Pac-12 schedule next weekend. The Wildcats (2-1) will host UCLA Sept. 28 to open conference play so until th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news