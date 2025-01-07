COMMITMENT: JUCO CB Elijah Brown announces Arizona pledge

Despite most of the focus during the 2025 recruiting cycle being on what happens in December, the process moves ahead for recruits still looking for a home all the way into February. Arizona has been one of the programs continuing to add pieces to its 2025 class after the early signing period, and the latest piece came into place Tuesday when junior college defensive back Elijah Brown announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Brown was once committed to UC Davis as a high school recruit in the 2024 class before backing off that pledge in the summer. The 6-foot-2 cornerback decided to go the junior college route last year leading to him having a standout showing in his freshman season at El Camino College in Torrance, California.

The 2025 prospect, who will have three seasons of remaining eligibility at UA, was a ballhawk with five interceptions to go along with 38 tackles plus a fumble recovery over 11 games.

He had two games with two interceptions and will join a veteran group in the secondary at UA. Defensive backs coaches Chip Viney, Duane Akina and Brett Arce have assembled a strong group heading into the upcoming season with seven defensive backs joining the Wildcats as part of the 2025 class in addition to multiple transfers including West Virginia transfer cornerback Ayden Garnes, who announced his move to UA on Monday.