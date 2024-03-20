Sanon is a 6-foot-5, 180-pound small forward out of Saxtons River, Vt. and is going to school at Vermont Academy where he became the No. 10 overall recruit for the 2025 class before reclassifying to the 2024 class.

Arizona has strengthened its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday morning with forward five-star forward Joson Sanon reclassifying and committing to Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats.

With Sanon being added to the 2024 class, Arizona moves up to the No. 4 overall class for the 2024 recruiting rankings. The only three teams ahead of the Wildcats are Duke, Kentucky and Rutgers, in that order.

Sanon picked Arizona over offers from Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, Louisville and Indiana, which became the teams in the final running for the athletic forward.

Arizona now has three top 50 recruits according to Rivals.com in No. 37 Jamari Phillips, No. 31 Carter Bryant and now Sanon, who was ranked at No. 10 in the 2025 class. Plus, the Wildcats have four-star center Emmanuel Stephen, who ranks inside the top 100 for the class.