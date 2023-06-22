Arizona was busy earlier in the week adding seven commitments to its 2024 class. Two of those commitments came from offensive lineman, and now the Wildcats add their third lineman of the class. Santa Clara (Calif.) Wilcox tackle Justin Hylkema took to Twitter on Thursday night to announce his commitment to the program.

With the addition of Hylkema, Arizona now has 15 commitments for the 2024 class and its eighth offensive prospect in the group.

Hylkema, whose nickname is Moose, is a 6-foot-8, 315-pound offensive tackle who picked Arizona over offers from Cal, Washington State, UNLV and Utah State among others. The newest UA commit recently visited Oregon but eventually only made one official visit — a trip to Tucson last weekend.

He also is the second offensive tackle in the recruiting class with the Wildcats already landing in-state recruit Matthew Lado earlier in the week. UA added his Glendale-Apollo teammate, Michael Watkins, as an interior offensive lineman commit the same day.

The addition of Hylkema also means the momentum in the month of June continues for head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff. The Wildcats have added 11 of their 15 commits since the start of June.

UA is not expected to host any official visitors this weekend, but the Wildcats have been active through the early part of the month bringing in visitors from across the country leading to the recent run on commitments.