Behind enemy lines: Arizona vs. West Virginia

The hype of Arizona coming into the 2024 season is not only long gone, its now hard to imagine this roster in a winning position after three-straight losses in underwhelming performances against Texas Tech, BYU and Colorado.
Not only has it been three-straight games that have been rough in the win-loss column for Arizona, it's been a hammer to the Wildcats' roster as they have seen Treyden Stukes, Jacob Manu, Rhino Tapa'atoutai go down with season ending injuries and safety Gunner Maldonado, who has no timetable of return.
Arizona will now face West Virginia at home as the Wildcats try to end a three-game skid against a Mountaineers team comes into Tucson with a similar 3-4 record. To get you ready for the game we at GOAZCATS.com reached out to WVSports' managing editor Keenan Cummings to give you guys an inside look at the WVU program.
What has been the key to West Virginia's running attack this season?
KC: West Virginia has a veteran offensive line that is the engine of the attack as well as some talent at the other key spots. While it's uncertain if starting quarterback Garrett Greene is going to be able to suit up, his backup Nicco Marchiol also has the ability to run the ball and the way that the Mountaineers use the position in the run game helps to open things up. West Virginia also has pair of talented running backs in Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson that they'll get the football to in a variety of different ways. White has forced 28 missed tackles on 75 carries as the dynamic option, while Donaldson is the bigger option that can get tough yards.