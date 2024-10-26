RECAP: Arizona falls 31-26 to West Virginia seeing comeback end short

It was a game with must-win written all over it for Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) as it fell below .500 for the first time since 2022 coming off three straight losses in Big 12 play.

Even with a huge comeback attempt, it was the opposing West Virginia (4-4, 3-2 Big 12) that showed it needed the win more knocking off the Wildcats 31-26 in what effectively feels like ended Arizona's season to an extent.

The offense suffered from the same mistakes early that've become routine for the 2024 campaign and couldn't score on their possessions.

In the first quarter the Wildcats took a 10-0 deficit after a Quali Conley fumble occurred on the initial drive which looked promising.

Then Arizona drove down the field punching in a Conley touchdown to move the score to 10-7 to the tune of a perfect 6-6 passing for 73 yards from Noah Fifita and 3-3 on third downs showing massive improvement early.



The quarterback put on his superhero cape and finished the game strong throwing for 294 yards and two touchdowns and had his first game without an interception this season.