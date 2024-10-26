RECAP: Arizona falls 31-26 to West Virginia seeing comeback end short

It was a game with must-win written all over it for Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) as it fell below .500 for the first time since 2022 coming off three straight losses in Big 12 play.
Even with a huge comeback attempt, it was the opposing West Virginia (4-4, 3-2 Big 12) that showed it needed the win more knocking off the Wildcats 31-26 in what effectively feels like ended Arizona's season to an extent.
The offense suffered from the same mistakes early that've become routine for the 2024 campaign and couldn't score on their possessions.
In the first quarter the Wildcats took a 10-0 deficit after a Quali Conley fumble occurred on the initial drive which looked promising.
Then Arizona drove down the field punching in a Conley touchdown to move the score to 10-7 to the tune of a perfect 6-6 passing for 73 yards from Noah Fifita and 3-3 on third downs showing massive improvement early.
The quarterback put on his superhero cape and finished the game strong throwing for 294 yards and two touchdowns and had his first game without an interception this season.
Although heavily injured and that impact can't be understated, Arizona's run defense simply could not keep up with the potent West Virginia rushing attack allowing 203 yards and two touchdowns.
In fact, the defense immensely struggled on fourth down where WVU was absolutely surgical on 4-4 attempts and three of the Mountaineers touchdowns came on fourth downs.
One of the scores was on a fake field goal where punter Leighton Bechdel rushed in a 14-yard score with completely zero Wildcats in tackling distance which set the tone for the rest of the game.
Until 1:18 was left in the third quarter, Fifita was the second leading receiver with 14 yards that came off a trick play which was indicative of the inability to get receivers involved outside of Tetairoa McMillan.
McMillan did end up having a nice day as really Arizona's lone bright spot and seemingly the entire offense this season catching 10 passes for 202 receiving yards and a touchdown.
If the season wasn't already dwindling, it sure is now with Arizona being two games below .500 and with four games left on the schedule it can only afford one more loss before being knocked out completely from bowl contention.
Urgency is an understatement at this point in the season and Arizona will travel to Orlando to take on UCF (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) with a kickoff time of 12:30 p.m. (MST) on FS1.
