Preview: Arizona vs. West Virginia

The Mountaineers also enter this game with a 3-4 record and uncertainty as to who will be starting at quarterback for them after starter Garrett Greene got hurt last week.

Arizona will be looking to end a three-game losing streak when it hosts West Virginia on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. The season is not completely over for the Wildcats in terms of making a bowl game, but this does feel like a game Arizona has to win if it wants to earn another game at the end of the season or else the Wildcats will have to win three of their final four games.

It is safe to say this season has not gone as planned for Arizona compared to expectations heading into the year. With three straight losses, the Wildcats find themselves under .500 on the season looking to get back to 4-4 with a win over West Virginia.

The big question mark for the Mountaineers is who will be starting at quarterback as starter Garrett Greene was sidelined last week against Kansas State in the second half. Backup Nicco Marchiol completed 6-of-13 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in his place.

The two quarterbacks have completely different play styles which makes it a challenge for Arizona to prepare for both of them. Greene is a lot more mobile as he led West Virginia in rushing last week despite only playing one half. He also leads the team in rushing yards on the season.

Arizona DB Genesis Smith was high school teammates with Marchiol.

"I know a lot about him," Smith said. "He is a good quarterback and Garrett Greene is a good quarterback too, so we're getting ready for both of them."

The offense for Arizona has to take a step forward at some point for the team to take the step forward it needs to turn the season around.

The offense yardage wise has been relatively fine averaging just under 390 total yards per game, but it is getting the ball into the end zone that has been the biggest problem for Arizona totaling just four touchdowns combined over the past three losses.

The top focus will likely be to get the ball to Tetairoa McMillan more after he was limited to just 38 yards on five receptions last week against Colorado.

"I think number one, we have to find a way to get him the football better," coach Brent Brennan said. "The other part of that is he was getting doubled a lot the whole game, so that's complicated when they're going to do that to him. We have to be creative with our scheme that way in terms of how do we give him a chance to get away from that double."