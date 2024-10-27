WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan following 31-26 loss to West Virginia

After another slow start for the Wildcats, they almost put together a valiant comeback down three possessions in the fourth quarter but ultimately falling 31-26 to West Virginia. Although it was too little too late in terms of the game's outcome, coaching and the offensive play was better in the matchup with plenty of room for improvement.

Head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media afterwards and credited the team's resiliency in the face of a game that looked out of reach. He detailed the inefficiencies and ways the team can better themselves moving forward.