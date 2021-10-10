COMMITMENT: 2022 SoCal linebacker Jacob Manu picks Arizona

It didn't take long for Arizona to fill a spot in its class that opened up Sunday. As one California recruit left the Wildcats' 2022 class, another one decided Tucson is where he wants to be. Anaheim (Calif.) Servite linebacker Jacob Manu will be joining a pair of his teammates at UA next year after announcing his commitment to the Wildcats just one week after picking up his offer from the program.

Quarterback Noah Fifita and tight end Keyan Burnett have been committed to Arizona for months, so Manu has been on the program's radar. However, head coach Jedd Fisch was recently able to make the trek out to California to see Manu in person and just a few days later the Wildcats decided to offer the 5-foot-11 linebacker.

Manu picked Arizona over opportunities from smaller programs and Ivy League schools with UA being the lone Power Five team on his list.

Servite remains undefeated at this point in the year, and while there is plenty of emphasis on the offensive side of the ball at the school it has been Manu that has helped make the defense strong this year.

The hard-nosed linebacker has the size and versatility to play a couple different spots in college but he projects as an outside linebacker at the next level.

Arizona used its recent bye week to evaluate some options across the country. The Wildcats currently sit at 16 commitments in the class, so there is ample room to make additions. Not every program is in that position, and Arizona has focused some increased attention on late-bloomers in the class.

"These recruiting cycles have been turned into a lot of junior recruiting. Making your full evaluation on kids in their junior year. And, I think we're in a position to look at some of the seniors that can be available for us," Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said this week. "So, I think it's really important that we got back out on the road."

Arizona's last three commitments have all come on the defensive side of the ball with four-star inside linebacker Tyler Martin and four-star defensive end Sterling Lane being the two prospects to pick UA before Manu.

Overall, the Wildcats have secured commitments from nine defensive recruits in the 16-man class.

MORE: Matt Moreno gives a quick rundown of how Jacob Manu fits with Arizona