2022 recruiting: California ATH Zeke Berry backs off Arizona commitment

As Arizona continues to search for its first win under Jedd Fisch, the program received some bad news Sunday morning. One of the important prospects in the 2022 class has decided to back away from his commitment. California athlete Zeke Berry had a host of Power Five options when he committed to Arizona back in the summer, but the opportunity to potentially contribute on both sides of the ball won out.

Since that time he has continued to see interest from top programs across the country as he puts together a strong senior season at De La Salle High School in California's Bay Area.

Sunday he made official a decision that has been building for a while now.

"I want to thank the University of Arizona for the opportunities they presented for my future and the coaching staff who had the most exciting plan for my future," Berry posted to social media Sunday announcing his decision to decommit from the Wildcats. "I will always think about how it would have played out for my future. After discussion with my family and many prayers, I decided to decommit and have opened up my recruitment."

Berry, who committed to Arizona in late July not long after a strong showing at The Opening event in California, recently made a visit to Oregon and has continued to see strong interest from Michigan as well after receiving an offer from the current-No.7 team in the country.

“I know Michigan plays big-time football,” Berry previously told The Wolverine. “It’s in a competitive conference. They play against schools like Ohio State. I would really love to play in that atmosphere.”

Berry has continued to take visits to other programs despite being committed to the Wildcats with Cal hosting him on a trip earlier this season in addition to his visit to Oregon.

The 5-foot-11 recruit is a unique player who Arizona had a plan to use all over the field. Though he plays in the secondary in high school, the Wildcats had hoped to utilize his skill set as a VIPER linebacker in Don Brown's defensive scheme in Tucson. Berry is also a playmaker on offense, and his expectation was that there would be opportunities to play on offense at UA as well.

Now, the Wildcats will have to look at other options in the class. Arizona recently offered Southern California linebacker Jacob Manu, who is teammates with current UA commits Noah Fifita and Keyan Burnett at Servite High School. The Wildcats also remain among the top five for Utah outside linebacker Harrison Taggart, who made an official visit to the school back in June.

Berry used his first official visit on a trip to Arizona during the summer allowing him to get an up-close look at the program and become more familiar with Fisch and the new staff in Tucson.

As of now he will land elsewhere in his college career.

Berry has shined during his senior season at De La Salle including having an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in his previous game Friday night.