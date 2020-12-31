GOAZCATS - Chuck Cecil will remain at Arizona as a secondary coach for the Wildcats

Arizona has announced a second coaching staff hire Thursday and it is once again someone fans of the Wildcats know well. UA legend Chuck Cecil will remain on staff in Tucson, but his role under new head coach Jedd Fisch will be expanded to an on-field position allowing him to coach the defensive backs at his alma mater.

Cecil had been serving a role as Arizona's senior defensive analyst over the last few seasons, but that prevented him from being an on-field coach for the program. He did serve as the interim defensive coordinator and safeties coach late in the 2019 season, however.

The UA alum has extensive experience at the NFL level as both a position coach and coordinator, but Arizona fans know him best for what he did as a standout player for the Wildcats during his college days. Cecil is one of the most beloved Arizona alums having finished his career with the Wildcats as one of the most accomplished players to come through the program. He had 392 tackles and 21 interceptions during his time as a defensive back at UA helping him become a consensus All-American in 1987 as well as eventually helping earn him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

"I am very proud to add another college football hall of famer to our staff who bleeds blue and red," UA head coach Jedd Fisch said in a statement announcing the staff addition. "Chuck is well known and widely respected throughout the NFL as well as the Tucson community. His addition to our coaching staff will bring decades of elite coaching and playing experience, collegiately and professionally.

"I know he will have a tremendous impact on our student-athletes by showing them what they can achieve on the field, in the classroom and in the community."

Ties to the NFL have been important for Fisch as he looks to build his staff and Cecil spent most of his coaching career at that level after a Pro Bowl career in the NFL. However, his passion for his alma mater has remained clear throughout the years and this year he was the first alum brought in to speak to the team ahead of its matchup with Arizona State.

While his role has been limited with the Wildcats over the last few yers, the players have certainly had high praise for his energy and passion for the game.

"The University of Arizona and the Tucson Community is home to me, and I am proud to serve the Wildcat football program and its incredible student-athletes as defensive backs coach," Cecil said Thursday. "I am grateful to Coach Fisch for the opportunity to work alongside him and the entire UArizona coaching staff as we bring back the grit, toughness and character of Arizona football."

The addition of Cecil as the second member of Fisch's coaching staff came just hours after the Wildcats announced the hiring of another Arizona legend, Ricky Hunley, as the team's new defensive line coach.

Both are among the most accomplished players to ever wear an Arizona uniform creating a bond to the past for Fisch who has made it a point to try and reconnect to the program's history already.

Cecil's addition to the staff means Fisch has eight more spots to fill with more official announcements expected in the coming days.