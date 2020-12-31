GOAZCATS - Jedd Fisch announces Ricky Hunley as Arizona's new defensive line coach

New Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch has made his first official staff hire, and true to his word he has kept at least one position in the UA family after naming Wildcats legend Ricky Hunley as the program's new defensive line coach on Thursday.

It has been rumored since Fisch was hired that he would likely be bringing in Hunley in some capacity on the defensive side of the ball and word leaked Wednesday that it was all but official. Now the College Football Hall of Fame member, who was a two-time All-American with the Wildcats, will get an opportunity to return home and coach at his alma mater.

"I am extremely excited to work with Coach Fisch and the Arizona Football staff," Hunley said in a statement provided by the program. "Working for the University of Arizona has always been my destination, and I can't say enough how much I appreciate the love and support of my family, friends, football alumni, the University and the Wildcat Family.

"My goal is to Bear Down and be as good of a coach for the young men in the program now as I was as a player for this great University."

Hunley was the seventh overall pick in the 1984 NFL Draft after having a successful career as a linebacker with the Wildcats. His 566 tackles remains as the most by any player to ever wear the Arizona red and blue. Along with being a two-time All-American, Hunley was part of the All-Pac-10 first team three times in his Arizona career and was named co-defensive player of the year in the league in 1983.

When his NFL career came to an end the Virginia native moved on to a career in coaching starting with a position as a graduate assistant at USC. He then made an extended stop at Missouri from 1994-2000 where he was able to coach the defensive line and later linebackers while also serving as associate head coach.

Next he moved to Florida for the 2001 season when he crossed paths Fisch who was a graduate assistant with the Gators at the time.

"I am very excited to welcome Ricky back as a coach at the University of Arizona.," Arizona's new head coach said in a statement. "There's not a better representative of the success, individually or as part of a team, than Ricky Hunley. I've known Ricky Hunley since 2001 when I was a graduate assistant for him at the University of Florida.

"I've always admired him as a player, coach and person as well as his passion for the game of football and the University of Arizona. I look forward to coaching with Ricky and watching him mentor and lead our student-athletes to success on and off the field."