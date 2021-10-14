Cats Confidential: One on one with Bennedict Mathurin

This week Arizona sophomore wing Benn Mathurin was named as one of ten members of the Pac-12 preseason all-conference first team coming off a strong first year with the Wildcats. He heads into the 2021-22 season as the team's top NBA prospect putting plenty of expectations on his shoulders.

GOAZCATS.com reporter Averie Klonowski sat down with Mathurin to discuss his mindset entering the season, his thoughts on new head coach Tommy Lloyd and the new system at UA plus Mathurin's overall thoughts on the Wildcats' roster.

Watch the full interview with the Arizona wing below.