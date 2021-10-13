Mathurin, Tubelis represent Arizona on Pac-12 preseason all-conference team

There is no doubt about Arizona's two most important players heading into the upcoming season, and both sophomores were acknowledged by conference media members Wednesday. Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis are the Wildcats' top returning players this year, and both of them have been selected as members of the preseason Pac-12 All-Conference teams.

Mathurin, who is the team's top NBA prospect, was selected as a member of the 15-man first team after putting together an impressive freshman season with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-6 wing was a member of last season's Pac-12 All-Freshman team after averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in his first run through the conference.

He showed an ability to be an explosive scorer with 15 games with at least 10 points highlighted by a 31-point effort on the road against Oregon State. In all he made 12 starts and played in all 26 games for the Wildcats.

Mathurin's ability to make shots from 3-point range showed up throughout the season as he finished his freshman campaign hitting 41.8% of his shot attempts from behind the arc.

The Canadian wing will be a critical piece of Arizona's roster this season, and Mathurin understands what expectations will be placed on him this year.

“My role needs to be big,” Mathurin told GOAZCATS.com reporter Averie Klonowski at Arizona’s recent local media day. “I already know what my role is on the team. To do what I have to do, be the great player I can be. And, do my best to be in the draft next year.”

UA head coach Tommy Lloyd is implementing a system that features more freedom for playmakers like Mathurin with an uptempo style that should fit the explosive wing well this season.

“I fit pretty well,” he said. “Most of you guys mention it as fast-paced. I feel like that fits my game pretty well. I like to run the floor and make reads even though the play is messed up.”

Tubelis, who also was a Pac-12 All-Freshman team selection last season, was named to the second team with the release of the league's preseason list Wednesday. The Lithuanian big man emerged as a key player for the Wildcats last year ultimately moving into the starting lineup as an integral member of the front court.

The 6-foot-11 power forward eventually made 20 starts for the Wildcats as a freshman and finished the year second in scoring averaging 12.2 points to go with 7.1 rebounds, which led the team.

Though he performed well in his first college season, Lloyd has been working to help Tubelis raise his game to another level this offseason.

“He’s really talented and he’s really productive,” Lloyd said about the second-year big man after the Red-Blue Game. “I just think for him to take the next steps as a player he’s got to increase his physicality. He’s got to increase his concentration on defense.

“... I’ve been talking to him about dominating the paint, running the floor, rebounding with two hands. What I keep saying, ‘You’re talented. You’re good. You’re productive. Now, how do you become a beast?’ There’s no gimmicks. It’s just toe to toe combat and you’re just better than the other guy. Kicking butt. Those are the conversations I’ve been having with him.”

Tubelis was the only sophomore to be named to the second team while Mathurin was one of just two sophomores to be named as a first-team selection.

The Wildcats will open the season Nov. 9 against Northern Arizona after hosting a Nov. 1 exhibition against Eastern New Mexico at McKale Center.