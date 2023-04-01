Carlsbad has become a hot spot for recruiting, including being the home of top California quarterback Julian Sayin , and Ferrelli is another one of the top players for the team now headed to a Power Five school.

Arizona has valued size to open the 2024 recruiting cycle, and the latest member of its class will keep that trend moving forward. Carlsbad, California outside linebacker Luke Ferrelli gave the Wildcats his commitment on Saturday after taking a recent visit out to Tucson to meet the staff and see the campus.

Arizona is the most prominent offer on the list for the 6-foot-3 recruit, but Farrelli has earned opportunities to play at several programs across the country. San Diego State, Nevada, UNLV and San Jose State are some of the schools a little closer to home that offered him while programs such as Air Force and Army also jumped into the mix. He has also gained opportunities to play at several Ivy League schools already including Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn and Cornell.

Three of Arizona's first five commitments in the 2024 class are on the defensive side of the ball and all three recruits could end up playing linebacker for the Wildcats at some point in their career. Hawaii edge rusher Nazaiah Caravallo committed to UA last week while hybrid safety Kingston Lopa gave the program his commitment back in January.

UA is headed into its second season under defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, who played a big role in the program's pursuit of Ferrelli.

The new Arizona commit finished his junior season at Carlsbad with 73 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.