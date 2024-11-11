RECAP: Arizona showcases physicality defeating UC San Diego 65-54

Following two impressive efforts to open Arizona's (3-0) season, it was finally time for the first time the Wildcats would travel and play a road game.

In the Wildcats first road game of 2024-25, they escaped a late comeback attempt from UC San Diego (1-2) 65-54 with superior play from the interior.

With some errors sprinkled out during the contest, forward Breya Cunningham continues to play really good basketball for Arizona and was pivotal in Sunday's win using her size to her advantage.

The forward recorded team highs in points with 16 and rebounds with nine in only 19 minutes as head coach Adia Barnes really balanced time throughout the entire roster to allow the bench to see more meaningful minutes.

Through three games Cunningham is UA's scoring and rebound leader averaging 13.7 and nine points and rebounds respectively a game.

A go-to option was needed on this squad seeing many young players return and newcomers join in 2024, so Cunningham's emergence is one that is good sign for the campaign.

The Cats scored more than the Tritons in each of the first three quarters, entering the fourth up comfortably 54-31.

Though, UC San Diego made it a game scraping together 23 points to UA's 11 in the final quarter but couldn't manage to pull it through at the end of the day due to getting outmatched physically early.