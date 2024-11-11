Arizona opponent first look: Houston

It's now or never mode for Arizona (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) during the final quarter of it's season as the Wildcats will scrape together what they can to end the year in a positive manner.

A bowl game is always the goal for the program as long as it's achievable, and that it is, but it'd require the Cats to run the table against Houston along with TCU and Arizona State to earn eligibility.

Trying to break it's five-game losing streak, UA will welcome Houston (4-5, 3-3 Big 12) for a show down underneath the Friday night lights.

This is a Cougars team who really struggled during the season's inception starting 1-5 and putting up multiple scoreless losses but have turned things around as of late winning three of their last four.

The last time Arizona played Houston in 2018, the Cougars overwhelmed the Wildcats 45-18 thanks to a tremendous six-score day from quarterback D'Eriq King who passed for 246 yards and four touchdowns while also running for 31 yards and two touchdowns.