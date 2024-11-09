WATCH: Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd postgame following 102-44 win over ODU

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke to the media following is team's 102-44 win over Old Dominion. Lloyd shared his thoughts on the performance of forward Tobe Awaka and how he has developed so far this season.
Lloyd went on to talk about the Wildcats' road game against Wisconsin and getting the team prepared without a game from until that Friday night showdown in Madison.
