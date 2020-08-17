GOAZCATS - Bubble basketball not off the table for Pac-12 teams in 2021

Several professional leagues across the country are proving that a bubble-type atmosphere can work to keep sports moving ahead during a pandemic. The NHL, NBA, WNBA and MLS have all used the bubble approach to restart their seasons amid the current COVID-19 pandemic with plenty of success. There have been no major outbreaks in the NHL, NBA or WNBA bubbles while an early outbreak in the MLS bubble did not result in the league having to shut down its efforts in Florida.

Playing games in an isolated bubble format appears to be the safest way to have a season under the current conditions. It would be nearly impossible to do with college football teams that feature 105 players plus coaches and support staff.

The Pac-12 is one of two Power Five conferences that decided the risk of playing right now is too much and decided to postpone all sports competition this fall, highlighted by football, until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

College basketball, however, has fewer players per team and in a regionalized type of environment a bubble could be possible. The Pac-12 realizes that and it is something that is being explored as teams in the league now look ahead to 2021.

"I think there’s ways to do that," Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said last week during a virtual media session with reporters. "I think we may even have to do some of that as we go into a winter and spring season anyways,”

Heeke said there have been conversations with both men's basketball coach Sean Miller and women's coach Adia Barnes about the possibility of having a bubble or pod setup to the upcoming season.

"The NBA and WNBA have shown a pathway," Heeke said. "But, we've gotta get back to are we comfortable and ready to do the right kind of testing even if we're in bubble environments? And, are we comfortable with all the potential ramifications of COVID-19 and can we handle those. Until we have certainty on those things or a better comfort level on those I think we're going to be very, very cautious."

The plan is still to play after the start of the new year, so there is time to figure out how a potential college bubble would look but it is an option UA is looking into with Heeke hopeful that the program can still have some nonconference games to start the new season in 2021.

“I think there are ways that you could do this in small isolation pods that might make some sense," Heeke said. "But it’s not as easy as just saying, 'we’re going to shutter, everybody goes online' and just do it. I think there’s a lot of considerations on that. These are still student-athletes.

"I am open to looking at, in small periods, could you do some isolation or small podding and like I said I believe we might have to look at that as we move on into the winter and spring anyways."

Athletes and coaches want to play this season so if the idea of a bubble or pod can work most programs are going to be up for it. Arizona's women's team had its season cut short just as the team was preparing to enter new territory under Barnes with the Wildcats nationally ranked and likely to host in the NCAA Tournament.

The UA head coach is certainly in support of getting back on the floor even if it means playing in a bubble.

“Maybe a scenario where we go one place for the weekend and that’s kind of like the bubble for that time and it’s like us, men’s basketball and there’s like five games every day in one spot where you’re isolated for that week," Barnes said last week in regards to the logistics of a potential bubble style to the season that has been discussed among Pac-12 coaches.

While Miller has not yet commented on the idea of a possible bubble or pod situation in the Pac-12 this season, he did release a statement that said the league's decision to postpone all sports until the start of the new year did not come as a surprise which has given coaches and leadership more time to come up with a solution.

"Since the early part of April, we have been communicating regularly on several topics, including the 2020-21 season," Miller said. "The new start date gives our conference the best opportunity to have a successful season in the safest environment possible for everyone involved, especially the student-athletes."

For now teams will continue to work out as leaders in the conference determine if it will be possible to play in a bubble and have games once again sooner rather than later.