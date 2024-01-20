Sources have confirmed to GOAZCATS.com that legendary Arizona wide receiver Bobby Wade will become coach Brent Brennan's wide receiver coach making him the first official coaching hire of the Brennan era.

Wade will succeed wide receiver coaching Kevin Cummings, who helped engineer a top-10 passing offense the past two seasons.

The leading receiver in school history with 3,351 receiving yards from 1999-2002, Wade is widely regarded as one of the best receivers in program history.

Wade will bring coaching experience to Tucson having been a wide receivers coach and offensive analyst for Arizona State. During that time, he played a major role in the Sun Devils opening up recruiting ties in the state and is highly regarded by many.