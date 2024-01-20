Bobby Wade returns to Tucson as Arizona's wide receivers coach
Sources have confirmed to GOAZCATS.com that legendary Arizona wide receiver Bobby Wade will become coach Brent Brennan's wide receiver coach making him the first official coaching hire of the Brennan era.
Wade will succeed wide receiver coaching Kevin Cummings, who helped engineer a top-10 passing offense the past two seasons.
The leading receiver in school history with 3,351 receiving yards from 1999-2002, Wade is widely regarded as one of the best receivers in program history.
Wade will bring coaching experience to Tucson having been a wide receivers coach and offensive analyst for Arizona State. During that time, he played a major role in the Sun Devils opening up recruiting ties in the state and is highly regarded by many.
In his four years in Tucson, Wade hauled in 230 passes for 3351 yards and 23 touchdowns. The former Wildcat also played seven seasons in the NFL where he played for five teams, cumulating 244 catches for 2858 yards and nine touchdowns.
The NFL experience that Wade has will play a major role in recruiting as more and more players are looking for programs with coaches on the roster that have played, or coached at the highest level.
