BASEBALL: Arizona already preparing for NCAA Tournament trip

Arizona’s baseball team will have a few days to prepare before heading off to Florida to face off the No. 3 seed in its region, Ole Miss, on Friday.

The Wildcats’ berth in the Cora Gables Regional means it will be the first time that head coach Chip Hale will be in coaching in the NCAA Tournament after spending the first part of his career as a major league coach and manager. Hale made the trip to the NCAA Tournament as a player with the Cats, and he helped the team win the 1986 national championship.