BASEBALL: Arizona headed to Coral Gables Regional, will open with Ole Miss

Despite losing in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 tournament, Arizona will have its postseason roll on and will head to Coral Gables to take on Ole Miss in its opening game of the NCAA Tournament setting up a rematch of last year's Super Regional matchup that was played in Tucson.

The Wildcats (37-23) were put in the same region as No. 6 seed Miami and and will have a tall hill to climb if they are to make their second consecutive trip to Omaha and the College World Series where they had an early exit after losing their first two games to Vanderbilt and Stanford in 2021.

Arizona, which is the region's No. 2 seed, will be making its 41st NCAA tournament appearance and will seek its 19th trip to the CWS. Ole Miss is the No. 3 seed in the regional while Canisius rounds out the group as the No. 4 seed.

After winning the Pac-12 last year, the Cats were able to secure an automatic bid into the tournament where they put together a successful run in the Tucson Regional before defeating Ole Miss in the Super Regional to reach Omaha.

This season will look a little different for Arizona as they head into the first round of the tournament. After being one of the regional and super regional hosts last season, key series losses at the end of the season, including being swept by Oregon, and a series loss to USC mean the Wildcats will be heading far away from Tucson.