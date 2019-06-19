Arizona 2019 signee Terry Armstrong will bypass college and will instead pursue professional options, GOAZCATS.com and Rivals.com learned Wednesday. The four-star prospect who committed to the Wildcats back in October has been one of the incoming players who has concerned fans because of some of the things that were posted or removed from social media even after he signed with the program back in the fall.

He has remained steady in his decision to attend Arizona, and doubled down on that choice this spring when he posted a picture of himself in a UA uniform with the words "never left" attached to the post.

That gave fans some level of comfort that he would be making his way to Tucson for his college career. However, things changed and he informed the staff that he would not be coming to UA and instead look to sign a professional contract in an as of yet undetermined league.

There have been some questions about whether or not Armstrong would be able to qualify at Arizona, so that is also something to consider with this situation. Armstrong is originally from Michigan and moved to Scottsdale to play at Bella Vista Prep over the last couple seasons.

The 6-foot-6 wing was someone the Wildcats certainly made a strong play for last year as he continued to shine on the travel ball circuit. A versatile wing with a unique skill set that would have allowed him to play and defend several different positions with the Wildcats made him a strong fit for Sean Miller's system.

It is that fit that drove him to commit to Arizona over New Mexico, Oklahoma and others last fall. In addition to that he built a good bond with the rest of UA's incoming recruiting class that includes five-star players Josh Green and Nico Mannion. The trio formed an impressive in-state haul for Miller and his staff.

"I'm excited, and I feel like it's going to be a fun year," he previously said looking forward to his career at UA. "Talking to the guys I feel like we've got a great connection already, so I feel like it's going to be a fun year next year."