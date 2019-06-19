Sources have confirmed with Rivals.com that Terry Armstrong, a top-75 wing prospect in the 2019 class, will eschew the college path and sign a professional contract in the coming weeks. Originally signed and set to enroll at Arizona this fall, Armstrong becomes the fourth prospect in recent weeks to sign a professional contact compared to taking the traditional path following high school in attending college.

Armstrong made up a top-five recruiting class this spring for head coach Sean Miller. One of the more gifted and talented scorers nationally within the high school game, Armstrong’s decision puts even greater pressure on enrolling freshman Josh Green to produce immediately next season.

While the decision of Armstrong to turn pro, coinciding with the recent decisions of RJ Hampton, KJ Martin and LaMelo Ball might make many believe that this is a sign of more to come, questions arose whether the Arizona signee would be able to fully qualify this fall. Instead of risking the chance in receiving the proper test scores and grades to compete for the Wildcats, Armstrong will instead sign professionally, taking away a ready-made scorer that Sean Miller would have had at his disposal.

A native of Michigan that completed his high school career at Bella Vista Prep in Arizona this winter, Arizona will have a lack of good sized wing depth. They do enroll a top-35 forward in Zeke Nnaji, five-star guard Nico Mannion, a long-term developmental piece in Christian Koloko and grad-transfer shooter Max Hazzard. However, for Miller to rely on more guard heavy sets and dual big man lineups thanks to the returns of Chase Jeter and Ira Lee.