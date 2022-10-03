Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMilan has been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for his performance this past weekend against Colorado. McMillan caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an 11-yard pass to Jayden de Laura on a trick play early in the game. Statistically, it was the best game in the former five-star recruit's first college season, and he now has 16 catches for 290 yards receiving and three receiving touchdowns. "T-Mac is improving every week," Jedd Fisch said. "I expect a better game out of him this week than last week. When it comes to being a true freshman and starting and playing 65 plays in a game, you have to start building up that callus and being able to just get better and get stronger and getting tougher. He's doing all of those three things."

