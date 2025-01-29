PODCAST: Reflecting on Arizona's turnaround following win over Iowa State

Arizona has completely flipped its season following a rough start and now sits in contention for the Big 12 regular season title through nine games in its new league. The Wildcats came away with a big conference win this week when they defeated No. 3 Iowa State in overtime.

It marked the third victory over a ranked opponent in Big 12 play and cemented the shifting winds of Arizona's season. UA now sits only behind Houston, which has yet to lose a conference game, in the league race and has become one of the hottest teams in college basketball.

In our latest podcast episode, GOAZCATS.com staff members Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison discuss the turnaround in Tucson in recent weeks plus the impact of Monday's win over the Cyclones and much more.