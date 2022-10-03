PFF Breakdown: Arizona vs. Colorado
In a dominating 43-20 win over Colorado, Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) had another record-setting game on offense as quarterback Jayden de Laura and the rest of the Wildcats on that side of the ball have hit their stride. Arizona took control of the game for good in the second quarter and never looked back.
PFF has once again released its grades after Saturday's game, and here is a rundown of where things stand with the Wildcats after the fifth game of the season.
PFF top performers – Offense (min. 40 snaps)
1. WR Jacob Cowing (Grade: 88.0/Snaps: 70) – 12 catches, 180 yards, TD
2. QB Jayden de Laura (Grade: 87.8/Snaps: 86) – 33/46, 484 yards, 6 TD; 5 rushes, 28 yards
3. LT Jordan Morgan (Grade: 82.3/Snaps: 86)
Other top performers: WR Dorian Singer (Grade: 81.4/Snaps: 82) – 9 catches, 163 yards, TD, WR Tetairoa McMillan (Grade: 75.1/Snaps: 76) – 5 catches, 90 yards, TD, RT Paiton Fears (Grade: 72.7/Snaps: 86)
PFF top performers – Defense (min. 40 snaps)
1. LB Hunter Echols (Grade: 90.2/Snaps: 54) – 5 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, two TFLs, 1 forced fumble
2. S Christian Young (Grade: 69.8/Snaps: 62) – 6 tackles, 1/2 sack, 1 1/2 TFLs
3. DB Christian Roland-Wallace (Grade: 64.3/Snaps: 62) – 3 tackles
Other top performers: LB Jerry Roberts (Grade: 63.9/Snaps: 50) –7 tackles, LB Kolbe Cage (Grade: 82.2/Snaps: 30) – 3 tackles
Top graded player by position (vs. Colorado)
