In a dominating 43-20 win over Colorado, Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) had another record-setting game on offense as quarterback Jayden de Laura and the rest of the Wildcats on that side of the ball have hit their stride. Arizona took control of the game for good in the second quarter and never looked back.

PFF has once again released its grades after Saturday's game, and here is a rundown of where things stand with the Wildcats after the fifth game of the season.