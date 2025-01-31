PREVIEW: Arizona at Arizona State

It is rivalry week for Arizona as it heads down to take on Arizona State in the first meeting between the two teams in basketball since joining the Big 12.

The Wildcats are fresh off a McKale miracle with Caleb Love's 55-foot shot at the buzzer leading to an 86-75 overtime win over No. 3 Iowa State to move Arizona to 8-1 in conference play.

After a hot start to the season, the Sun Devils have lost five of their past seven games. They are coming off squeaking out a 70-68 win over Colorado.

Here is a preview for Saturday's game between Arizona and Arizona State.