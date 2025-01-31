PREVIEW: Arizona at Arizona State

It is rivalry week for Arizona as it heads down to take on Arizona State in the first meeting between the two teams in basketball since joining the Big 12.
The Wildcats are fresh off a McKale miracle with Caleb Love's 55-foot shot at the buzzer leading to an 86-75 overtime win over No. 3 Iowa State to move Arizona to 8-1 in conference play.
After a hot start to the season, the Sun Devils have lost five of their past seven games. They are coming off squeaking out a 70-68 win over Colorado.
Here is a preview for Saturday's game between Arizona and Arizona State.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (14-6, 8-1) at Arizona State (12-8, 3-6) (last game won 70-68 at Colorado)
When: 11 a.m. (MST)
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Ariz.
TV: CBS
Odds: Arizona (-7) | O/U 145.5
All-time series: Arizona leads 161-87
SNAPSHOT (ARIZONA STATE)
Head coach: Bobby Hurley (10th season | 166-138 at Arizona State)
Preseason prediction: 12th (Big 12)
2023-24 finish: 14-18, 8-12
HEAD TO HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (23rd/82.8 PPG) | Arizona State (212th/73.4 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (109th/69.2 PPG) | Arizona State (186th/71.6 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (25th/6.9) | Arizona State (221st/0.5)
Assists per game: Arizona (21st/17.0) | Arizona State (224th/13.2)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (131st/11.5) | Arizona State (310th/13.8)