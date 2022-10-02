Helmet stickers: Arizona vs Colorado
Arizona got back on track after its 43-20 win over Colorado as the offense stuffed the stat sheet with 673 total yards and 35 first downs in the night. Plus, the Wildcats' defense stepped up with three sacks and a forced turnover.
The turnover that the defense created put the Wildcats at seven forced turnovers on the season after having six the entire 2021 season.
Coming into the game against Colorado, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch talked about the team needing to improve at fundamentals, taking what the defense gives you and making the open-field tackle.
Arizona had its issues tackling, but it was still improved from the week before. And when you look at the helmet sticker performances of the week, these players all improved in the details Fisch was talking about.
Helmet stickers:
QB Jayden de Laura
Let's start off the helmet sticker performers of the game with quarterback Jayden de Laura, who had his best statistical game of his collegiate career thus far. De Laura was stellar passing for 484 yards while completing 72% of his passes on 46 attempts.
De Laura was able to tie the single-game passing touchdown record of six touchdowns. The record has stood since 1982 when Tom Tunnicliffe did it against Pacific.
Not only did de Laura connect for six touchdown passes, he was able to do so without throwing an interception.
The 484 yards and six touchdowns is a career-high for de Laura. Plus, it marks only the second time he has gone over the 400-yard mark in passing.
