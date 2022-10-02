Let's start off the helmet sticker performers of the game with quarterback Jayden de Laura, who had his best statistical game of his collegiate career thus far. De Laura was stellar passing for 484 yards while completing 72% of his passes on 46 attempts.

De Laura was able to tie the single-game passing touchdown record of six touchdowns. The record has stood since 1982 when Tom Tunnicliffe did it against Pacific.

Not only did de Laura connect for six touchdown passes, he was able to do so without throwing an interception.

The 484 yards and six touchdowns is a career-high for de Laura. Plus, it marks only the second time he has gone over the 400-yard mark in passing.