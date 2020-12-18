GOAZCATS - Arizona WR Jamarye Joiner announces plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Arizona has continued to see its roster change shape since its 70-7 loss to Arizona State one week ago. The program decided to part ways with head coach Kevin Sumlin a day later and since then there have been numerous UA standouts who have decided to enter their name in the NCAA transfer portal.

The news of the latest departure will hit the fans from Tucson a bit harder as local standout receiver Jamarye Joiner announced his plans to explore his options as a transfer on Friday night.

"2020 has been a trying year for everyone," Joiner said in a statement announcing his decision. "As a team we have endured many challenges both on and off the field, but I couldn't be more proud to have played for my hometown of Tucson, for the University of Arizona, in front of my supporters, friends, fans and Wildcat family. I would like to thank all my teammates for the memories, brotherhood and comradery [sic]; Coach Rodriguez and staff for the offer and opportunity; and Coach Sumlin and staff for their guidance, lessons and the experiences.

"... I am Tucson born and raised and will always represent Tucson, Arizona, but after prayer and talking with my family, I will be entering the Transfer portal."

Joiner had offseason foot surgery and was never quite able to find his rhythm during the shortened 2020 season, but he ended the 2019 season as the team's top pass catcher with a team-high 552 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns on 34 catches.

This season he had 12 catches or 111 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats' five losses.

Joiner, who previously said Sumlin was a big part of the reason he remained committed to the hometown program after the last coaching change at Arizona, received praise from the former UA head coach ahead of the 2020 season with Sumlin touting Joiner's redshirt sophomore season as a potential breakout year.

The versatile athlete started his career at Arizona as a quarterback, having picked to remain home instead of play at Arizona State, Nebraska or UCF, and looked to be the eventual heir apparent to former quarterback Khalil Tate.

However, after being given a small opportunity to showcase his abilities at that position during his freshman season he decided to move to receiver the following year.

Joiner is just the latest key contributor at Arizona to decide to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Starting quarterback Grant Gunnell, receiver Boobie Curry and offensive lineman Robert Congel all made the same decision on Thursday while UA's top receiver in 2020, Stanley Berryhill III, entered his name into the transfer portal earlier in the week.

Arizona finished its season 0-5 and on a 12-game losing streak with Sumlin finishing his three-year career with the Wildcats at 9-20 overall.

