GOAZCATS - Arizona working to stay together amid record-setting losing skid

Arizona did not take a step forward Saturday night after a promising performance against USC in the season opener one week earlier. Instead, the Wildcats fell flat and struggled on both sides of the ball for most of the game against Washington resulting in a 44-27 loss to the Huskies on the road in Seattle.

UA (0-2) was held scoreless through the first three quarters of the game with the offense failing to build any momentum during that time and the defense struggling to slow down a balanced Washington attack.

The defeat moved Arizona's losing streak to nine games and established a new program record for consecutive losses. The Wildcats are going in the wrong direction right now and the road ahead this season will not be much easier with improved opponents still on the schedule.

UA has not yet reached a breaking point, but the lack of victories is certainly becoming taxing on the team.

"It's kind of a whole group effort, staying motivated," UA quarterback Grant Gunnell said after Saturday's loss. "We're all pushing to win. We wanna win. This is the worst feeling. It’s embarrassing.”

Gunnell said he doesn't believe he's lost more than two games in any season he's been a part of before arriving at UA. During his two seasons with the program he is now 1-4 as a starter. Still, he has remained confident that the Wildcats will be able to turn things around some time soon.

"This is my first time going through this," he said. "We're doing everything we can. We're pushing and we want to win. We're gonna win. It's falling into place and when it does it's gonna click."

Gunnell said he never had a thought about leaving the game with UA down 37-0 to end the third quarter. That proved to be the right decision as the Wildcats ended the night with four touchdown drives in the last 15 minutes.

UA head coach Kevin Sumlin, who is now 9-17 over two-plus seasons in Tucson, believes there are elements of the final quarter that can help his team moving forward this season. However, he understands there is a lot his staff has to fix if the Wildcats plan on having success this year.

"From last week to this week it's the same result but a different football game," he said. "So, we have to go back to work as coaches and do a better job and keep looking at where we are with personnel. Then, come back to work on Monday for another opponent."

Sumlin is also stressing togetherness as the Wildcats maneuver a difficult time for the program. The players have a similar message for one another as they look to change the trajectory of the season.

"We gotta keep playing hard and play for each other," veteran outside linebacker Jalen Harris said. "I think that's the most important part and remind each other why we're playing this game. We're all competitors so I think we need to go hard at all times.

"... We know we're good enough to play with anybody, so it's just about putting it together. Doing what we need to do to get the job done and come out with a win."

The Wildcats will be on the road again this week as they head to Pasadena to take on UCLA (1-2) which is coming off a 38-35 loss to No. 9 Oregon.

WATCH: Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin discusses Saturday's loss to UW