GOAZCATS - Arizona 'dominated' by Washington as losing streak moves to 9 games

The last time Arizona made the trek to Seattle it was an ugly game and one of the biggest one-sided games of the Rich Rodriguez era. Saturday game at Husky Stadium looked very reminiscent to that matchup five years ago for most of the night. There would be no Leap by the Lake on this evening. Instead, UA struggled to find any positive plays on offense through the first three quarters.

The Huskies held Arizona (0-2) to just 66 total yards through the first three quarters in a dominating 44-17 victory in the second game of the season for both teams.

"The way things started off it kind of snowballed from there," UA head coach Kevin Sumlin said. "There's no doubt this is a good football team we played tonight, but coming off of last week it's disappointing. We gotta coach better. We gotta handle situations on the road. All those things.

"... They dominated the football game up front on both sides, which led to the results."

Saturday's loss moved the Wildcats' losing streak to nine games, which is a new school record.

Sumlin's team looked overmatched from the start of the game as UW (2-0) used up less than four minutes on the clock to go 78 yards highlighted by a 65-yard pass play from redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris to Puka Nacua to open the game.

That would be just one of the explosive plays for the Huskies on the night as Jimmy Lake's team flipped the script from its first game as it relied quite a bit more on its passing attack after rushing for more than 260 yards last Saturday against Oregon State.

Against UA, Washington had a balanced offense that went to the air for 239 yards to go with another big rushing night as the Huskies gained 233 yards on the ground.

"We thought they would change it up a little bit because they wanted to run first and thought we'd probably be preparing for that so they showed play action," UA outside linebacker Jalen Harris said. "We just gotta do our job."

It was a rough night for UA sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell who struggled to get the offense into any kind of rhythm leading to just 45 yards of offense in the first half. Gunnell didn't have many open receivers throughout most of the game as the UW secondary showed its talent level Saturday night.

The UA signal caller was also under pressure quite a bit throughout the evening as he was sacked five times by the Huskies active defensive front. The UA quarterback has now been sacked nine times through two games.

Gunnell eventually found some success in the fourth quarter as he led UA to four scoring drives that included three touchdown passes. It was too little too late, however, as the Wildcats' early offensive struggles proved costly.

"We'd get the first first down and then we'd stall," he said. "It was that second first down we couldn't get. I was looking at the D-line, I was worrying about pressure and that screwed us as an offense because I wasn't stepping into my throws. I was fading away and it would stall our drives every time."

Gunnell eventually hit 10 different receivers in the game with freshman wide receiver Ma'jon Wright emerging as a weapon for the offense late. He caught his first touchdown pass and contributed with four catches for 58 yards in the game. Veteran receiver Stanley Berryhill III caught two touchdown passes on five catches for 65 yards as his impressive season continues.

Washington has one of the top run defenses in the Pac-12 and that showed up Saturday night as the Wildcats struggled to gain yards on the ground for most of the game. UA ended up with just 72 yards on the ground with senior running back Gary Brightwell having 55 of them.

The Wildcats will hit the road again next Saturday as they face UCLA (1-2) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. A kickoff time for that matchup is set to be announced Sunday.