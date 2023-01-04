After falling short to No. 2 Stanford in their toughest game of the season, Adia Barnes' Wildcats will take on Oregon State on Friday, then will face No. 18 Oregon on Sunday to close out the week.

How will Arizona adjust playing against Bendu Yeany as opposed to playing with her last season? "I think obviously, players always get up to play against players that used to be on a team but I'm happy for her," Barnes said. I'm happy she's a good in good place and happy for her family. But yeah, don't obviously want to play against her."

What does Madison Conner bring to the team at this point in the season? "Madi is obviously a shooter,” Barnes said. “I think teaching her the last couple of years that it's not all about shooting like she has to go through other things that she needed to work on. So that has paid off. She’s going to the basket, she wouldn’t have done that a year ago, now she’s going to the basket, going for some great drives, getting and-ones. “And I love to see that because as a student, you're going to get that. So I think for her just kind of recognizing that you don't still have to shoot threes. You can do other things and then your threes become easier shots when you can do that. So I was happy with the way she came in. She didn't hang her head when she came in the game just came around and made the best of her minutes.”



How does Stanford’s size prepare the team for a shorter-statured Oregon State? "I think the size, athleticism, and strength of Stanford is really difficult," Barnes said. … I don't think other programs are like how they've been in the past. I think they're just two different teams, but definitely [us] having a big player inside will prepare us for Oregon State.”





How would you assess Esmery Martinez’s weekend and are there any updates on her eye? “It was a tough weekend [for her],” Barnes said. “You know, with her hitting her eye. I think this affected her. It wasn't a great weekend for her, but I don't think it was only the eye, I think it was also the size of Stanford as well as the foul trouble and then just touch shots against Stanford. I thought she did a really good job defensively against Cameron Brink, forcing for to tense up a bit further out.”



Can you talk about Maya Nnaji’s progression? "I think she's getting in better shape, but still learning and just seeing what it is to play against like some really good posts. It’s nice to be a freshman playing against all American and Cameron [Brink], and Haley [Jones]. That's a good experience. I think you get to see where you want to be stemming from competing against that and learning is this experience that we need that will pay dividends later. So she's getting better every gam and getting more confident.”

