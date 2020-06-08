Using several players to handle the ball versus one dominant ball handler is not a new concept in college basketball and it is not new to Sean Miller. It isn't something the Wildcats have always relied on, but some of the UA head coach's most successful teams in Tucson have be dependent on multiple players who could serve that role.

Heading into next season the Wildcats don't have a clear top point guard on the roster like they did this year when Nico Mannion was given that responsibility. Instead, Arizona will now have to rely on a group of players to help run the offense and that is something Miller continues to view as a positive element of the team he has assembled.

“Not only do I think that at times we’ll have two ball handlers on the court, but really for the first time maybe since we had Nick Johnson and Gabe York with TJ McConnell – that group – where you think about how those three played they all could really handle it,” Miller said last week during a virtual press conference with local media members. “We’re gonna have three guards on the court. That’s where our depth is. And, even the subs when you go through whoever starts and whoever doesn’t, when we sub perimeter that won’t change.”

There are numerous players who have point guard-like abilities such as James Akinjo, Terrell Brown and Kerr Kriisa. Any of those three players could be the primary ball handler this season without much of an issue. So could Dalen Terry, Brandon Williams or Jemarl Baker Jr.

“There’s guys that can pass, dribble and shoot,” he said. “They are more guards than they are big wings and forwards. So, I think that will allow us to get more dribble penetration and not rely on one pure ball handler like Nico was in this year, that role. Those guys kind of play off of each other and help each other more.

“So, that’s something we’re aware of.”

It has been an interesting spring for everyone in the world, and in the world of college sports it has meant an extended layoff because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While Miller and his staff have been focused on virtual recruiting, there has also been ample time to think about the year ahead and the team Arizona will have this season. That extra time has given Miller an opportunity to figure just how the pieces of his new roster will fit together.

“The one thing about the situation we’re in, in terms of quarantine, you have more time than ever to really think about basketball and think about the team you’re gonna coach and learn from some things that maybe you could do better,” he said. “We’ve really tried to spend a lot of time over the last six to eight weeks forging ahead and preparing.”

Part of the work has been getting new assistant coach Jason Terry up to speed on what to expect with the incoming roster as he begins his stint with the Wildcats alongside Miller. Terry spoke with the media last week and he expressed his eagerness to begin working with UA's deep guard group.

"It’s a very talented group," he said during a virtual press conference on Friday. "The one thing about this group is, yeah, we’ll have versatility at all the spots, our guard position is heavy, but also we have high IQ basketball players that have played at a high level."

Arizona will begin welcoming players back to campus soon with the basketball program planning to get back to work some time next month.