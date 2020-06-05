Jason Terry won't be able to see the players he will be coaching for a bit longer and with so many incoming international players that process could be delayed even more. Still, the new Arizona assistant coach has been doing his homework to get up to speed on the group he will now be part of as he steps into his new role on Sean Miller's staff.

The newcomers will outweigh the returning players in Tucson once again this season, but that is a good thing for a coach who is both brand new to the profession and the team.

To make up for the lack of face time coaches and players are able to have currently have, Terry has been spending his time since being hired as UA's newest assistant watching film and participating in virtual meetings with the players to get a better feel for what he and the rest of the staff have to work with.

“I’ve been watching tons of film,” Terry said during a virtual Zoom press conference with local reporters on Friday. “Not only on our returning guys but also the guys that we’re bringing in and it’s a very talented group. The one thing about this group is, yeah, we’ll have versatility at all the spots, our guard position is heavy, but also we have high IQ basketball players that have played at a high level.

“You talk about the international flavor that we’ve added to our roster, all these guys have played at a high level over in their native countries. So, I’m excited. It was good to kind of see guys on the Zoom call, we’ve been tapping in here the last couple days checking on guys’ well-being and their mental state. Obviously, there’s a lot going on within society right now in all our communities. We just wanted to make sure everyone was safe and well.”

Every team is going to have chemistry at the forefront of what it wants to accomplish each offseason, but at Arizona this year it is as important as ever considering there will again be more new faces around McKale Center. The added twist is that most of the team will be coming from different parts of the world adding a cultural adjustment for several of the players as well.

“Connecting everyone, we think that’s gonna be huge for us because we do have a roster that’s not been together,” Terry said. “So chemistry is something that we’re going to have to build upon every single day, but we want it to start now. Connecting those guys and getting them familiarized with each other and allowing them to communicate over those Zoom calls has been key for us.”

As he has watched film and been able to get to know some of the players he will be coaching at Arizona there is not one individual who stands out above the rest that he is looking forward to working with. At this point he is simply eager to have a chance to work with as many of the players as he can.

“We’re all new so I’m excited to work with the whole group,” he said. “... The guards are heavy. We got some skilled bigs. I can’t really pick one. I’m excited to get my hands on the whole group. Hopefully that will come some time in July if we can get these restrictions lifted.”

One player Terry knows well, however, is his godson Terrell Brown who is graduating from Seattle University this spring and finishing his career in Tucson with the Wildcats. A top-20 scorer in the country last season, Brown is someone Terry has plenty of praise for based on what the senior guard has already done in his career.

“He’s had a phenomenal career,” he said. “You’re talking about a kid that I literally changed his diapers back in Seattle growing up. I didn’t know that he would have the opportunity to play at the University of Arizona and he was having a great career where he was at. He finished up at Seattle U, but he graduates and gives himself an opportunity to showcase his talents at the highest level.

“I’ve always thought highly of him and his talents, and he’s proven time and time again at whatever level it’s been that he’s a winner. He can lead a team and he has all the potential to take his game to the next level after this one. So, I’m excited and happy for the kid to have an opportunity to play somewhere where I had a great experience.”

Arizona is expected to begin voluntary workouts in July, but Terry has already started laying the groundwork for his first season on staff by helping the program recruiting while getting to know the team.

READ: Jason Terry discusses why he pursued college coaching this offseason and what brought him back to Arizona