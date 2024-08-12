It is the second-highest preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 poll for UA since 1999 when the Wildcats opened the season at No. 4.

Arizona will open the season as a member of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2015. The Wildcats earned 237 points to check in at No. 21 on the preseason list that was released Monday.

There have been plenty of changes in Tucson since the end of the 2023 season. The Wildcats wrapped up the year with a win in the Alamo Bowl over Oklahoma that propelled UA to No. 11 in the final AP Top 25 poll.

After that, former head coach Jedd Fisch decided to leave for Washington before Arizona brought in Brent Brennan from San Jose State to lead the program. Brennan and his staff have overhauled the roster, but many of the key pieces that took the Wildcats to a 10-3 in 2023 have returned.

That group is highlighted by quarterback Noah Fifita, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, linebacker Jacob Manu and cornerback Tacario Davis.

The Wildcats were recently picked 21st overall in the USA Today Coaches poll as well.

Last month, Big 12 reporters picked the Wildcats to finish fifth in the first year in their new conference.

Arizona is one of five teams from the Big 12 to earn a spot in the preseason AP Top 25 alongside conference favorite Utah (No. 12), Oklahoma State (No. 17), Kansas State (No. 18) and Kansas (No. 22).

Iowa State, West Virginia and Colorado all received votes.

Four teams from the former Pac-12 were picked among the preseason top 25 including No. 3 Oregon and No. 23 USC, which will play their first season in the Big Ten this fall.