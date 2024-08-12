PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Arizona voted into preseason AP Top 25 for first time since 2015

The Wildcats have not been ranked as high as 21st in the preseason poll since being ranked fourth in the preseason AP poll in 1999.
The Wildcats have not been ranked as high as 21st in the preseason poll since being ranked fourth in the preseason AP poll in 1999. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Staff
GOAZCATS.com

Arizona will open the season as a member of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2015. The Wildcats earned 237 points to check in at No. 21 on the preseason list that was released Monday.

It is the second-highest preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 poll for UA since 1999 when the Wildcats opened the season at No. 4.

Advertisement

There have been plenty of changes in Tucson since the end of the 2023 season. The Wildcats wrapped up the year with a win in the Alamo Bowl over Oklahoma that propelled UA to No. 11 in the final AP Top 25 poll.

After that, former head coach Jedd Fisch decided to leave for Washington before Arizona brought in Brent Brennan from San Jose State to lead the program. Brennan and his staff have overhauled the roster, but many of the key pieces that took the Wildcats to a 10-3 in 2023 have returned.

That group is highlighted by quarterback Noah Fifita, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, linebacker Jacob Manu and cornerback Tacario Davis.

The Wildcats were recently picked 21st overall in the USA Today Coaches poll as well.

Last month, Big 12 reporters picked the Wildcats to finish fifth in the first year in their new conference.

Arizona is one of five teams from the Big 12 to earn a spot in the preseason AP Top 25 alongside conference favorite Utah (No. 12), Oklahoma State (No. 17), Kansas State (No. 18) and Kansas (No. 22).

Iowa State, West Virginia and Colorado all received votes.

Four teams from the former Pac-12 were picked among the preseason top 25 including No. 3 Oregon and No. 23 USC, which will play their first season in the Big Ten this fall.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FyaXpvbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2FyaXpvbmEtdm90ZWQtaW50by1wcmVzZWFzb24tYXAtdG9wLTI1 LWZvci1maXJzdC10aW1lLXNpbmNlLTIwMTUiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFyaXpvbmEucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZhcml6b25hLXZvdGVkLWludG8tcHJlc2Vhc29uLWFw LXRvcC0yNS1mb3ItZmlyc3QtdGltZS1zaW5jZS0yMDE1JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMw NzEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK