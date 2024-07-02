Tacario Davis was selected as one of five defensive backs on the Big 12 preseason all-conference team Tuesday. (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas | USA Today Sports)

Tuesday morning, the Big 12 conference announced its preseason media poll for the 2024 year and it featured Utah has the team picked to winning the conference with Kansas State, Oklahoma Sate, Kansas and Arizona rounding out the top five in order. Not only were the Wildcats picked to finish fifth in their first season in the Big 12, Arizona received three first place votes. The other two newcomers to the conference were picked to finish near the bottom of the league with Colorado selected 11th and ASU piked to finish dead last.

Last season, Arizona was selected to finish 8th, but after a change at quarterback to Noah Fifita and the taking a massive step forward, the Wildcats shocked the conference finishing with a 10-3 record capped off by a 38-24 win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. Now, Arizona returns the majority of its roster from a season ago, but with a new coaching staff as Jedd Fisch targeted for Washington. Taking over the helm for the Wildcats is Brent Brennan, who has brought in Dino Babers as offensive coordinator and made Duane Akina as his defensive coordinator.

Both Babers and Akina have coached in the Big 12 with over 16 years coaching in the conference. Plus, the two were both on Arizona's coaching staff back in the '90s under Dick Tomey.

The people have spoken... allow us to present the 2024 #Big12FB Media Preseason Poll 📊 pic.twitter.com/9JQw1J21Fv — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 2, 2024

Wildcats have five players named preseason All-Big 12

Arizona had the second most all-conference selections behind Oklahoma State with five Wildcats earning a spot in receiver Tetairoa McMillan, tackle Jonah Savaiinaea, kicker Tyler Loop, linebacker Jacob Manu and cornerback Tacario Davis. The all-conference quarterback selection was Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who posted 3,230 yards passing to go along with his 27 touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 games. Meanwhile, Fifita started in just eight games and threw for 2,869 yards to go along with his 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.



Plenty of potential from our #Big12FB Media Preseason Team 👀 pic.twitter.com/S7nEna051D — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 2, 2024