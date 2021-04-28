GOAZCATS - Arizona spring practice: Top performers (defense)

There were plenty of questions about the Arizona defense heading into the spring. Defensive coordinator Don Brown is coming from a program at Michigan that has been used to a higher level of talent over the years. The Wildcats had some presumed depth issues across the board, and it was not quite clear how Brown's aggressive defense would work out with a thinned out group.

Arizona's defensive players responded by having a solid showing over the course of the 15 spring practices. By head coach Jedd Fisch's own admission the defense was ahead of the offense during the spring.

There is a long way still to go for that group, but there were certainly several bright spots to pick from when determining the top performers. We decided to stick with the same number (five) that we used for our breakdown of the offensive side of the ball, but this list certainly could have been 10 players long.