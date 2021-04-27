GOAZCATS - Arizona spring practice: Top performers (offense)

One change that new head coach Jedd Fisch brought with him as he made his arrival to Tucson was the move to open up practices to fans and media over the course of spring ball. In all the Wildcats practiced 15 times and we were able to attend each of them over the last five weeks.

It gave a better glimpse into the progress of the team as well as insight into what needs to improve ahead of the season opener in September. By seeing every practice it also gave us an opportunity to evaluate the players individually.

Today we will take a look at some of the standouts of the spring starting with the offensive side of the ball.

Fisch is in the process of installing a pro-style scheme that has led to changes for players at every position. Because of that the process is going to take time, so what we were able to see in the spring could change by the fall.

Still, there were several players who adjusted nicely to the new system and we wanted to highlight that group.

Here are our picks for the top offensive performers for Arizona over the course of spring ball.