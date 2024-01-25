Arizona's Raymond Pulido withdraw his name from the transfer portal
When the news of former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch broke of him leaving the program for Washington, several players on the roster entered the transfer portal, or waited to see who the new coach was going to be. Eventually, Brent Brennan was named the next head coach within a 24 to 48 time span of Fisch's departure and slowly but surely, Brennan was able to convince the vast majority of the Wildcats' roster to stay with the team.
One of those players in the transfer portal was starting guard Raymond Pulido, who announced on his Instagram that he is withdrawing his name from the portal and coming back to Arizona.
as a freshman, Pulido played a massive role on the offensive line starting in six game and the last five of the season when he was fully healthy.
With the return of Pulido, the Wildcats will return four of its five starters on the offensive line and lineman Leif Magnuson, who started in several games throughout the season. The only player not coming back is left tackle Jordan Morgan, who has entered his name into the NFL Draft.
Although Pulido was asked to play the right guard position during the season with Morgan and Jonah Savaiinaea playing at tackles, I expect him to switch back to his natural tackle position.
With Morgan gone, Pulido is prime for the starting left tackle spot to help solidify the offensive line.
