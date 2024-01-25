When the news of former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch broke of him leaving the program for Washington, several players on the roster entered the transfer portal, or waited to see who the new coach was going to be. Eventually, Brent Brennan was named the next head coach within a 24 to 48 time span of Fisch's departure and slowly but surely, Brennan was able to convince the vast majority of the Wildcats' roster to stay with the team.

One of those players in the transfer portal was starting guard Raymond Pulido, who announced on his Instagram that he is withdrawing his name from the portal and coming back to Arizona.

as a freshman, Pulido played a massive role on the offensive line starting in six game and the last five of the season when he was fully healthy.